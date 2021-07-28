Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 183 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $177,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.16. 119,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,666,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

