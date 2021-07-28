Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lessened by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 70.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.73. 770,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,105,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.