Betterment LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Betterment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after buying an additional 898,960 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after buying an additional 118,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after buying an additional 1,157,287 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 82,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,056. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

