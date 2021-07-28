Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Invests $260,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Medtronic by 21.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 930,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,915,000 after acquiring an additional 166,571 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,032. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $94.64 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

