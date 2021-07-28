Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 615 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3,390.7% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 178,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

BATS USMV opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

