Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.55. 4,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,092. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.09. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $108.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,995,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,672,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,362 shares of company stock worth $19,745,504. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

