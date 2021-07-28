The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.57. 139,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,940. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

