IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.290-3.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.
NYSE:IQV traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $244.01. 20,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.17.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
