IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.290-3.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.

NYSE:IQV traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $244.01. 20,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.17.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

