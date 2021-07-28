Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

