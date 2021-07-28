TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

TESS traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,741. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $51.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.