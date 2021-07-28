Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the June 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,779,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EMED remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,321. Electromedical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07.

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

