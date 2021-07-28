Short Interest in Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Decreases By 97.6%

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EXHI remained flat at $$1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. Exlites Holdings International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Exlites Holdings International Company Profile

Exlites Holdings International, Inc engages in the medical supply business. It provides medical supplies to hospitals, home health agencies, assisted living facilities, and wellness centers. The company was founded on April 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Hudson, FL.

