Short Interest in Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Decreases By 97.6%

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EXHI remained flat at $$1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. Exlites Holdings International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66.
Exlites Holdings International Company Profile
