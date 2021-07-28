DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

DFDDF stock remained flat at $$30.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.98. DFDS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

