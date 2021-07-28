SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000.

SPYD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. 121,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,545. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

