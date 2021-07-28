FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 66.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,382,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TT traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.97. 16,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.24. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $103.44 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.14.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

