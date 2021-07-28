Betterment LLC Sells 50,380 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Betterment LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,380 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $165,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 70,932 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 88,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.00. 4,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,965. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.