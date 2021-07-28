Betterment LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned approximately 4.33% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $948,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.71. 50,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,395. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.