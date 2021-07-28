7,273 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Intel accounts for about 0.4% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Intel by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,885 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,722,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $214.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

