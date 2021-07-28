Fragasso Group Inc. Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Hasbro by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $100.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,752. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Truist lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

