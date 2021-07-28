World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

WWE traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,388. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

