Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 712 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after buying an additional 604,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after buying an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.19.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, hitting $237.24. 15,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.88 and a 12 month high of $240.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $44,718,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $249,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,971 shares of company stock worth $33,211,882. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

