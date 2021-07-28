NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Cut by Tikehau Investment Management

Tikehau Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for approximately 9.2% of Tikehau Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tikehau Investment Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $43,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $58.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5,047.81. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,760.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,868.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

