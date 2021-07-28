DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.620-$5.920 EPS.

DTE Energy stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.39. 9,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $121.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.00.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.71.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.