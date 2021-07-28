Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,567. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.46. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDY. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

