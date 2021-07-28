Brokerages Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $961.94 million. EQT reported sales of $816.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. 159,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.17. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in EQT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in EQT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in EQT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

