Analysts Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST remained flat at $$4.98 during midday trading on Friday. 1,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $256.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.72. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

