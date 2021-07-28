The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. The Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Bancorp.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TBBK stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.50. 3,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 114,218 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127,207 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.