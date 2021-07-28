Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

TRMK stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.87. 5,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.