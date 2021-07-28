Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260,470 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. 314,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,359,825. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.