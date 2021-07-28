Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.62. 39,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,536. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

