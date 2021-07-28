Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Holdings Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Anthem were worth $23,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,005. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

