Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 601,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,207,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of The Hartford Financial Services Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

