Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $491,000 Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,743. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.02. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.08 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

