Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.32

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.32 and last traded at $98.71, with a volume of 4057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 54.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Integer by 1,798.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

