Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Down 3.9%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $25.03. 29,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,260,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -51.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,251,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,391,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,453,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.