F M Investments LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,953 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. Square makes up 1.8% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 877,061 shares of company stock worth $198,496,558. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.63.

NYSE:SQ traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.62. 164,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,822,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.40. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.32 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

