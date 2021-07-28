F M Investments LLC Buys 94 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $544.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,702. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $517.08. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $553.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

