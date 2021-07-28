F M Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

F M Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 92.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,068 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,636,000 after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,369,000 after purchasing an additional 89,493 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,116,112 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

