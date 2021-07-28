F M Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,518 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after acquiring an additional 293,001 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

