Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Down 79.3% in July

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. 45,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,578. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62. Informa has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $16.70.

IFJPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

