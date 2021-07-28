Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$4.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 68.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.63.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.52. 1,536,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.56. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.69 and a 12 month high of C$2.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$26,481.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,028,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,808,159.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

