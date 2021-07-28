Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Profound Medical (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 138.47% from the stock’s current price.

Profound Medical stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.87. 12,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,499. The firm has a market capitalization of C$383.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of C$17.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.36.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.