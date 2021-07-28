Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.13.

Shares of TSE:IPL traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,735. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$11.23 and a one year high of C$21.01. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.77.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

