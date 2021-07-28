Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.89. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. 5,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $42.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

