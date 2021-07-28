Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.66. 133,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,902. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.41 and a 1-year high of $227.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

