Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Sells 18,185 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,185 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned about 1.54% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 139.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,526,000.

Shares of RGI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.67. 8,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,838. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $124.22 and a 12-month high of $194.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.35.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

