$412.36 Million in Sales Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will report sales of $412.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.71 million and the lowest is $397.00 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $398.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 466,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,773,846. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.