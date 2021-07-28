ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.09

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.09 and last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 172607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.98.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.07.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently -32.47%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
