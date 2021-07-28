ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.09

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.09 and last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 172607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

