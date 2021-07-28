Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,709,000 after buying an additional 68,675 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $592.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.