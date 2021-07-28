Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AP.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.17.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$45.80. 79,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,272. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$31.50 and a 12 month high of C$46.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.31.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

